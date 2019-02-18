The combination of easterly winds and the full moon on Tuesday have lead to flood stage coastal waters, and a coastal flood advisory by the National Weather Service.
The alert, in effect through 11 a.m. on Monday morning, covers the Atlantic Ocean shoreline counties in South Jersey. Cumberland is not included in the advisory.
Minor flood stage will occur with the high tides, which peak between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday morning on the oceanfront. The high tide on the back bays will occur an hour or so later.
Up to a foot of saltwater inundation will be expected in low lying areas. Briefly closed roadways will be in the realm of possibility. If you see flooded water, turn around. Not only do you not know how high the water is, but it is also salt water, which corrodes vehicles.
Here are a list of places likely to flood.
- The north end of Brigantine.
- The White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
- The most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Coastal flooding will not be expected for the p.m. high tides. However, minor flood stage coastal flooding may return again on Wednesday, as a large storm system moves in. Wintry weather will be expected, too.
The rain showers from Sunday night will quickly become a thing of the past Monday.
