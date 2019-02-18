Ocean City coastal flooding
Buy Now

Few cars ventured along flooded streets, like West Ave. and 7th Street, in Ocean City, during a winter storm that caused coastal flooding, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

The combination of easterly winds and the full moon on Tuesday have lead to flood stage coastal waters, and a coastal flood advisory by the National Weather Service. 

The alert, in effect through 11 a.m. on Monday morning, covers the Atlantic Ocean shoreline counties in South Jersey. Cumberland is not included in the advisory.

Minor flood stage will occur with the high tides, which peak between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday morning on the oceanfront. The high tide on the back bays will occur an hour or so later. 

Up to a foot of saltwater inundation will be expected in low lying areas. Briefly closed roadways will be in the realm of possibility. If you see flooded water, turn around. Not only do you not know how high the water is, but it is also salt water, which corrodes vehicles. 

Here are a list of places likely to flood. 

- The north end of Brigantine.

- The White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.

- The most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

Coastal flooding will not be expected for the p.m. high tides. However, minor flood stage coastal flooding may return again on Wednesday, as a large storm system moves in. Wintry weather will be expected, too. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments