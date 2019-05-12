Strong, east winds are driving water on shore and have prompted a coastal flood advisory that is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday morning in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Minor flooding will occur with the high tides, which peak between 2:45 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Up to one foot of inundation is possible in low-lying areas, the weather service said. Wave heights on the ocean waters will be two to five feet.
Closed roadways are possible. Officials urge motorists not to drive through flooded streets.
