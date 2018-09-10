A coastal flooding warning is in effect until 2 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flooding watch is then in effect for the Monday p.m. high tide. According to Meteorologist Joe Martucci, flood stage will border between the common minor flood stage and impact moderate flooding stage during the morning's high tide, taking place between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

In midst of 8 flooding high tide cycles, coastal flood alerts continue

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, cars traveling on Route 40 westbound from Atlantic City were being pushed onto the Atlantic City Expressway.

Coastal flooding continues Monday, heavy t-storms possible

By late Sunday night, there was already flooding in parts of Ventnor Heights.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has been covering the threats from flooding, both at the coast, and inland, all weekend long. Questions are welcomed, as Joe previews the week ahead

