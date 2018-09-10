A coastal flooding warning is in effect until 2 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flooding watch is then in effect for the Monday p.m. high tide. According to Meteorologist Joe Martucci, flood stage will border between the common minor flood stage and impact moderate flooding stage during the morning's high tide, taking place between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, cars traveling on Route 40 westbound from Atlantic City were being pushed onto the Atlantic City Expressway.
By late Sunday night, there was already flooding in parts of Ventnor Heights.
#Kayaking and #driving through #flooding in #VentnorHeights...probably not the best idea. 🌊🌊🚙 pic.twitter.com/jX6MupEcwA— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) September 10, 2018
#Kayaking and #driving through #flooding in #VentnorHeights...probably not the best idea. 🌊🌊🚙 pic.twitter.com/jX6MupEcwA— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) September 10, 2018
Meteorologist Joe Martucci has been covering the threats from flooding, both at the coast, and inland, all weekend long. Questions are welcomed, as Joe previews the week ahead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.