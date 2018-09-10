The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast six nights ago, is finally going to be moving out of the country Monday. A warm front will sit just to our south early Monday morning. Widespread showers, heavy at times, will continue to bring wet weather to the region until the start of the morning commute. Pockets of roadway, stream and creek flooding are possible how much rain fell over the weekend. The coastal communities, thanks to their high density, would see the most issues.
With 1 to as high as 2.5 inches of rain fallen over southeastern New Jersey over the weekend…
If it’s not the roadway flooding, though, it’s the coastal flooding. Moderate flood stage will occur during the Monday morning high tide, between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Road closures are likely during the peak of the morning commute. Move your cars if you need to. Structures that are along the bay and not raised can see water inundation.
7:15 a.m. UPDATE: A coastal flooding warning has been issued through 2 p.m. Monday to cover …
After the morning rush, the warm front lifts. We then get into the “warm sector,” which will keep us drier for the rest of the day. Rain coverage should be isolated at best as some sunshine even tries to come through. High temperatures will jump to around 80, making our weekend of sweatshirts just a blip in the radar (for now).
The risk for a thunderstorm is there for the afternoon. We will have to watch for a strong storm with a damaging wind gust during this time.
Monday night will then continue with the spotty shower chance. Low temperatures will be very balmy out, in the mid to even upper 70s. The dew point won’t be too far behind either. So, sticky it is.
Tuesday will then see a cold front pass through. The timing looks to be in the middle of the day. A rogue morning shower is possible. Slightly greater coverage is expected for the afternoon. However, it will not be a washout. Most outdoor work or activities look fine.
Generations upon generations of Americans have bought Old Farmer’s Almanac for its horoscope…
Par for the course, the cold front will not clear South Jersey. Rather, it will hang around as a stationary front Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few showers/storms will fire up along the front Wednesday. However, it will be similar to Tuesday in that it will not be a washout. Highs will be in the mid-80s. You may try to lay out on the sand, as it could be the last good day for it for a while.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.