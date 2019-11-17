After seeing two rounds of coastal flooding Sunday, the Monday midday high tide will be the most severe of this pattern we’re in. A few showers will be present Monday and Tuesday with a fairly quiet rest of the week.
First, let’s recap Sunday’s coastal flooding. It was minor flood stage during the morning high tide, with a few spots toward Cape May, on the back bays, in moderate flood stage. So, thankfully, a little lower. While it was too soon to know at the time of writing, the Sunday night high tide looks to just get above minor flood stage.
Monday’s flooding will be slightly worse. The midday high tide, with tides peaking between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. always looked to be the worst of it and many places should wind up in moderate flood stage, with the Delaware Bay staying in minor flood stage.
Moderate flood stage is when water inundation begins in unraised dwellings near the bay. Expect full blocks of bayside roadways to have water on them, with road closures likely in the susceptible spots. Even the oceanside blocks could see water. Bridges may be impassable for a brief period of time. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through the salt water on the roads.
Otherwise, it’ll be a gray and breezy day. Winds will continue out of the northeast for the morning, turning to the north midday and into the afternoon. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph as the storm gains latitude and gets on par with South Jersey. Gusts will be near 30 mph on the mainland and a little higher on the shore. No wind damage will be likely from this.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
In terms of rain, Monday will not be a washout. Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties will have mist, drizzle and spotty light rain showers. Cumberland County will be mostly, if not completely, dry throughout the day. Rainfall totals will be light, under 0.10 in most spots. While unlikely, the day may start with freezing drizzle in the Pine Barrens.
It’ll be a raw day, a highs will only get into the mid-40s, making it feel more like mid-December than mid-November. If November has felt pretty wintry to you, you’d be right. We’re running below average in the temperature department for the month, which was very possible as the winter outlook called for multiple, brief shots of cold air.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
It’ll be a cloudy, dry and cool Monday night with the final shot of this storm system before it scurries away to Atlantic Canada. A piece of mid-level energy will move through, sparking up a period of rain. The timing for this looks to be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. It won’t rain the whole time, but once that passes, we’ll be clearing out. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be around 32 on the mainland and about 40 at the shore.
Tuesday through Thursday all figure to be about the same. High pressure will develop out of the Gulf of Mexico. It will bring a warm airmass, and the wind direction will still be north to northwesterly. In other words, expect seasonable weather. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunshine will be plentiful Tuesday and Thursday, with more clouds Wednesday as a weak system sprints through the area.
Morning lows Wednesday will be chilly enough for a winter jacket to start the day. For Thursday, a sweater or sweatshirt will do.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Coastal Flood Warning
Atlantic County
Minor Flood Stage (Sunday night, perhaps Tuesday morning high tide)
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Flooding begins along Longport Boulevard (NJ Route 152) between Somers Point and Longport
Flooding begins along Mays Landing Road in Somers Point (the section between US Route 9 and NJ Route 52)
Flooding begins on Ocean Drive leading to the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Bayside flooding begins in Longport between 11th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.
Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins in Pleasantville.
Flooding begins on Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30) in Atlantic City and Absecon
Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
Flooding begins around Absecon Inlet in Atlantic City
) Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road.
Moderate flood stage (Sunday morning and Monday midday)
At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Pleasantville, Absecon, Margate and Somers Point. Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to unraised structures may begin to occur.
Ocean County
Minor Flood Stage (Sunday night and Tuesday morning)
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Flooding begins along local roads in Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Island.
Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom (along Long Beach Boulevard) and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island (including Beach Haven).
Flooding begins at the east end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom
Flooding begins on Barnegat Avenue and Central Avenue in Surf City. Extensive flooding begins on Long Beach Boulevard from Ship Bottom to Beach Haven.
Flooding begins along local roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Flooding begins in Green Bank and Lower Bank (both in Washington Township, Burlington County).
Flooding begins along local roads in Mystic Islands.
Moderate flood stage (Sunday morning and Monday midday)
At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins with many roads becoming impassable in Harvey Cedars, Stafford Township, Surf City, Ship Bottom, Brant Beach, Beach Haven, Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor Township and nearby communities. Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.
Cape May County
Minor Flood Stage (Sunday night, perhaps Tuesday morning high tide)
Flooding begins in Avalon along Ocean Drive and Dune Drive.
Flooding begins on Avalon Boulevard near Garden State Parkway Interchange 13.
Flooding begins at the boat ramp in North Wildwood (the bay end of 5th Avenue).
Flooding begins in West Wildwood.
Flooding begins around 96th Street in Stone Harbor.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 147 bridge into North Wildwood (including Spruce Avenue).
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding begins around Yacht Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May.
Flooding begins along Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins around the Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Flooding begins along Dennis Creek around NJ Route 47 in Dennis Township.
Flooding begins around Yacht Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May, on Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May, and around the Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City (NJ Route 52).
Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).
Flooding begins along Ocean Drive (Cape May County Route 619) between Ocean City and Strathmere.
\Flooding begins along Bay Avenue on the north end of Ocean City and along the NJ Route 52 causeway.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 34th Street bridge in Ocean City (Cape May County Route 623) and in Ocean City from 34th Street to 55th Street.
Moderate flood stage (Sunday morning and Monday midday)
At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Ocean City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Cape May, Cape May Point and West Cape May. This also extends to near the bay in Dennis and Middle townships.
Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.
Cumberland County
Minor Flood Stage (Expected for the Sunday morning through Monday midday high tides)
Flooding begins in Greenwich and Fairton.
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637). Flooding begins in Bivalve.
Flooding begins in Money Island and Gandys Beach.
Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township
The northern approach to the Cumberland County Route 553 bridge at Dividing Creek begins to flood.
Flooding begins in Mauricetown and Port Norris.
What factors impact coastal flooding?
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent decades.
Compared with the 1950s and ’60s, the 2010s have seen about eight times more coastal flooding events annually.
In 2030, three months of the year would have coastal flooding, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
“Each year we settle (or sink) a little more. For people who don’t want to live by the ocean, then living inland is the only solution, but no matter what, wherever you live you have issues. You just need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared,” said Donna Peterson, emergency management coordinator for Ventnor.
Since 1978, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $1.1 billion for losses along the South Jersey barrier islands and Delaware Bay communities due to flooding.
With coastal flooding occurring with such frequency, and at such a high cost, it is important to know the five factors that come into play: wind direction, wind distance, wind speed, duration of onshore winds and moon phase.
Any onshore wind will push waters from the Atlantic Ocean onto the shores, back bays and the Delaware Bay, that includes a southerly wind, since South Jersey is shaped south-southwest to north-northeast.
“A southeast wind favors the waters building up in the Chesapeake and Delaware bays. Our biggest surges during the winter are from east-northeast, which is worst for heavy wave action on the south side of inlets,” said Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service forecaster.
The longer the distance of onshore winds, the more water that can be carried onto shore. Weather systems that have onshore winds for 1,000 miles will carry more water, and bring more water to the shore, than one for just 100 miles. When talking about a low-pressure system, an “elongated” trough, or an area of low pressure shaped like an oval, will generally produce some of the worst coastal flooding.
Eberwine said that when the low pressure isn’t nearby, an origin farther east than Cape Cod will produce coastal flooding.
The stronger the onshore winds, the more ferociously the water will push onshore. Weak winds will likely not bring much coastal flooding, unless they run for long periods of time.
Sometimes, coastal flooding lasts for just one high-tide cycle. Other times, it is an issue for days. Days of onshore winds will “stack” the water, not allowing it to effectively drain out during low tides. The back bays are the most susceptible to stacking.
“Our main problem in Ventnor with the coastal flooding is being cut off and the subdivision (Inside Thorofare) within the city itself. Once the flooding starts, if you are in Ventnor Heights you will have no access because Wellington Avenue and Dorset Avenue will be flooding and impassable,” Peterson said.
Even after the winds turn to an offshore direction (westerly, northerly are examples), a stacking situation may require strong winds to end the flooding threat.
Days of the full and new moon, and the one to two days surrounding it, will also bring higher tides.
When the moon is full, it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, and the gravitational pull of the moon and sun are combined. During these times, the high tides are very high and the low tides are very low.
During the quarter moons, the pull from the moon and sun negate each other, so the tides are not as extreme.
Peterson said three days before a coastal flood, her city’s emergency management officials start monitoring and getting prepared, in part because she knows what the moon phases will be like well in advance.
“We send out notifications for what might happen and set out barricades for certain areas that flood so cars will not drive through those areas. The day before we verify the information we have for tides and weather and send out the appropriate notifications via our social media,” she said.
As if predicting storms isn’t tricky enough, there are other variables: all five factors aren’t required for coastal flooding; and sometimes those same factors won’t lead to flooding.
