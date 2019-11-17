Ventnor Coastal Flooding

The shoulders of many bayside roadways were covered in water on Monday morning.

 Photo by JOE MARTUCCI

After seeing two rounds of coastal flooding Sunday, the Monday midday high tide will be the most severe of this pattern we’re in. A few showers will be present Monday and Tuesday with a fairly quiet rest of the week.

First, let’s recap Sunday’s coastal flooding. It was minor flood stage during the morning high tide, with a few spots toward Cape May, on the back bays, in moderate flood stage. So, thankfully, a little lower. While it was too soon to know at the time of writing, the Sunday night high tide looks to just get above minor flood stage.

Monday’s flooding will be slightly worse. The midday high tide, with tides peaking between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. always looked to be the worst of it and many places should wind up in moderate flood stage, with the Delaware Bay staying in minor flood stage.

Moderate flood stage is when water inundation begins in unraised dwellings near the bay. Expect full blocks of bayside roadways to have water on them, with road closures likely in the susceptible spots. Even the oceanside blocks could see water. Bridges may be impassable for a brief period of time. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through the salt water on the roads.

Otherwise, it’ll be a gray and breezy day. Winds will continue out of the northeast for the morning, turning to the north midday and into the afternoon. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph as the storm gains latitude and gets on par with South Jersey. Gusts will be near 30 mph on the mainland and a little higher on the shore. No wind damage will be likely from this.

In terms of rain, Monday will not be a washout. Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties will have mist, drizzle and spotty light rain showers. Cumberland County will be mostly, if not completely, dry throughout the day. Rainfall totals will be light, under 0.10 in most spots. While unlikely, the day may start with freezing drizzle in the Pine Barrens.

It’ll be a raw day, a highs will only get into the mid-40s, making it feel more like mid-December than mid-November. If November has felt pretty wintry to you, you’d be right. We’re running below average in the temperature department for the month, which was very possible as the winter outlook called for multiple, brief shots of cold air.

It’ll be a cloudy, dry and cool Monday night with the final shot of this storm system before it scurries away to Atlantic Canada. A piece of mid-level energy will move through, sparking up a period of rain. The timing for this looks to be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. It won’t rain the whole time, but once that passes, we’ll be clearing out. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be around 32 on the mainland and about 40 at the shore.

Tuesday through Thursday all figure to be about the same. High pressure will develop out of the Gulf of Mexico. It will bring a warm airmass, and the wind direction will still be north to northwesterly. In other words, expect seasonable weather. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunshine will be plentiful Tuesday and Thursday, with more clouds Wednesday as a weak system sprints through the area.

Morning lows Wednesday will be chilly enough for a winter jacket to start the day. For Thursday, a sweater or sweatshirt will do.

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments