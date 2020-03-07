A strong, but quickly departing coastal storm will bring a round of coastal flooding to start our weekend. Otherwise, a dry, warming trend will be on the way.
Between 5 and 7 a.m., most places along the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware Bay and back bays will be in high tide. This will be minor flood stage for us, saved by the fact our wind direction will be more northerly, a land breeze, than easterly, which is not.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
Still, there will be road closings to deal with, and you’ll have to move your car a block or two if your place typically floods. Most of this flooding will occur along the back bays. By about 10 a.m., our flooding should recede.
For those of you not along the shore, it will be a breezy start to the day, with sustained winds of 15-20 mph. By the afternoon, this will diminish as the sunshine comes out. It’ll be in the upper 40s, which is about average for this time of the year.
A cold front will graze us from the north Saturday night. An increase in clouds will be all that will be noticeable. Temperatures will fall fairly quickly into the 30s after dark and the 20s after midnight. Morning lows will range from the mid-20s in the Pine Barrens to near 30 at the shore. Make sure to turn your clocks ahead an hour.
We’ll usher in our first post-7 p.m. sunset of the year Sunday, kicking winter even further in the rearview mirror. Going a step further, on average, the last snowfall of the year at Atlantic City International Airport occurs March 8. Not that we’re seeing any, but I just thought I’d point it out.
Sunday will have temperatures to match these anti-winter stats. With loads of sunshine, we’ll top out near 60 for much of the mainland, with low 50s at the shore.
High pressure will anchor itself off the Southeast coast for Monday. A pocket of warm air aloft will squeeze itself into South Jersey, and we’ll have a day worthy of spring fever.
West of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic and Ocean counties will be in the upper 60s, T-shirt weather for sure. Much of Cumberland County will be there, too. For the rest of the mainland, we’ll be talking low 60s.
The shores will have a sea breeze, and that means cooler temperatures. Still, mid-50s will be pleasant for this time of the year.
We’ll try for a repeat performance Tuesday. Highs will reach the 60s for much of the mainland. A cold front will move in from the west but weaken. The result will be a few showers, but they’ll mainly be during the afternoon and will be scattered.
Finally, if you’re into podcasts, our roundup of February and the winter that was (or wasn’t) is up online. Go to pressofac.com/weathercenter or search “Something in the Air” on the Apple Store. I record twice a month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.