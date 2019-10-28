On the seventh anniversary of Superstorm Sandy we will have to deal with a less severe but still impactful round of coastal flooding as a dreary day takes hold. Then, looking ahead, more positive details for Halloween night.
High pressure will continue to slide offshore during the day Tuesday. There is plenty of dry air in the atmosphere, except for about the first 4,0000 feet above the surface. That will impact our weather for the day.
It'll be a gloomy, gray day with an easterly wind. Low level moisture will promote drizzle, mist and sprinkles throughout the day, especially along the coast. Inland, it'll be more patchy.
ATLANTIC CITY — The National Weather Service has taken steps to ensure the public is not lef…
Little to no appreciable rain will be around, though. Therefore, while not looking the nicest, outdoor plans and activities will still be good. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with a damp feel in the air.
The more impactful story, though, will be the coastal flooding. The onshore flow begins in Nova Scotia, making a turn toward New Jersey east of Cape May. In addition, we have the recent new moon Sunday, which always boosts tides.
It'll be one round of flooding during the morning high tide, between 8:30 to 11 a.m. across the oceans and back bays. Flood stage will teeter between the nuisance minor and the more impactful moderate flood stage.
Hurricane Sandy, even with its left turn heard ’round the world, was well-forecasted by the …
Expect roadway closures in the typical spots (White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike come to mind, as well as some of the bridges going between the mainland and the shore) and water typically on the first couple blocks of bayside roadways. Move your car a block or two if you need to and do not drive through the salt water. While unlikely, water may enter unraised dwellings. The evening high tide will be below flood stage.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
This setup will continue into the evening as temperatures fall through the 60s. However, winds will turn to the northwest, so by midnight, we'll break apart from this gloomy weather. Overnight lows will be 7 to 12 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Wednesday will then be the calm before the storm. I still believe it will be a dry day, with some sunshine, too. Winds will blow from the southerly direction at all levels of the atmosphere. That means a warm day for us. Expect highs about 70 — T-shirt weather in South Jersey.
I feel pretty confident in how Halloween and, more importantly, trick-or-treating during the evening will shake out in terms of the weather. Plus, we can talk about Friday's rain potential, too.
Rain will arrive between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday, moving from south to north. Expect periods of rain to last for the rest of the night and into the morning. However, as soon as the warm front lifts to the north, which should occur late morning, the rain come to an end. Expect 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain from that.
That warm front will flip winds to the south and expect it to be breezy for the rest of the day. So while you won't need to add an umbrella to your costume, you'll need some magic to keep the witches hat on. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph will be likely with gusts around 30 and possibly 40 at the coast during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
We will have a fun-size bar treat for the evening hours. We will remain dry, though breezy. Temperatures will be 55-65 between 6 and 10 p.m. Then, they should hold steady. Winds will actually increase overnight and spotty power outages will not be ruled out.
It'll be a cold front that kicks this storm out of here. Rain will fall for a few hours between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible. After that, we'll dry out for a while as cold air rushes in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.