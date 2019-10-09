The most notable stretch of our nor’easter will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday, as strong onshore winds pile water in the bays and winds howl in the region.
I’ll get this out of the way, first. For the mainland, this storm will add up to nothing more than a pair of breezy, cloudy days Thursday and Friday, with a couple of rain showers Friday (more on that later). Impacts will be minimal.
It will be the shore that I focus this article on, since nor’easters are a focal point for our coastal readers.
The first coastal storm of autumn will arrive Wednesday, bringing days of flooding concerns …
A strong northeast wind will continue to blow Thursday. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 mph during the daytime hours. Gusts will be in the 30s for the most part. However, Ocean County, closer to the strongest part of the storm, can touch the 40s.
We’ll see another round of minor flood stage during the morning high tide Thursday. One to 2 feet of salt water inundation is likely in the typical areas that flood. If you see water on the road, do not drive through it. It only takes 6 inches of standing water to float a car. No water should get in any of our homes or businesses.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
It’ll be a cloudy and dry day for us. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, well below average but also fairly comfortable for outdoor plans and work. The only activity I wouldn’t recommend is heading out on the water. Gale warnings are in effect, and seas will build to 8-12 feet.
The p.m. coastal flooding Thursday will bump up into moderate flood stage. This will be the first flood stage in that level since Oct. 27, 2018. Some roads will likely be impassable. Every town will see some bayside flooding while towns like North Wildwood, Atlantic City and Ventnor can see this inland for blocks. If your house is not raised by the bay, you could see flooding on or in your property. Waters will run 2 to 3 feet above average.
As the coastal storm drifts westward, a few rain bands from the storm will enter our way. Rain should develop between 8 and 11 p.m., from Ocean County on south. Cape May County may not even see rain until early Friday morning. Rain will come down at a good clip when it does, and it’ll be another shot for us to pull out of our pre-drought “abnormally dry” conditions that exist south of the White Horse Pike.
Rain will continue through the night at times. Winds will pick up, too and the shore should be gusting in the 40s from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Gusts this strong can make spotty power outages and take down tree branches, as well as loose objects blowing around. Lows will be in the 50s everywhere.
By Friday morning, that rain will be weakening, and we will likely be dry between 7 and 9 a.m.
Online Wednesday, I bumped up our Friday morning flood stage from minor to moderate. I wanted to let you know of this change, which now means both high tides will be moderate. The evening will be slightly higher than the morning.
A few showers will be likely Friday evening. Overnight, the storm will pull away and we’ll yield a little bit of sunshine as we begin the weekend Saturday.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected for both high tide cycles Saturday, as winds turn to the northwest, draining out the bays. We then go flood-free Sunday, despite the full moon, I believe. We’ll have a partly-sunny and warm day.
