Strong southerly winds will bring warm weather, some coastal flooding and, eventually, thunderstorms over the next several days.
Jacob McQuarrie was hanging out with some friends in a backyard hot tub Tuesday night, when …
It will be a gray start to the day Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Areas of fog and drizzle will exist, given the southeast wind off the near-50-degree water. However, it will burn off everywhere by the end of the morning commute.
Then, we will break for a good amount of sunshine. A warm front lifts north of the area, letting the warm air waft in. Temperatures will rise to around 70 degrees in places like Hopewell and Weymouth townships. The shore will be in the low 60s. Pretty comfortable overall.
Thursday night will be nice for a stroll or whatever you want to do outside.
Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-50s during the evening, only to rise as clouds build in and a strong, southerly wind blows. You can leave the windows open while sleeping, a sign of warmer weather in South Jersey.
We will need to be aware of possible coastal flooding. Minor flood stage is expected with the evening high tide. This means the susceptible spots will see water. Move your car if you need to. However, no home or structural damage should occur.
Friday will likely feel like one of those thunderstorm days. The morning will be dry, but with a mostly cloudy sky and a strong south-southwest wind, it will feel a little eerie.
A potent low pressure will cut up through the Deep South and Great Lakes. Showers and storms will develop between noon and 3 p.m.
It should be scattered for most of the afternoon and evening, so it will not be a washout. At some point overnight, though, a line of storms will rumble through. The nighttime timing lessens the chances of severe weather, but I do believe pockets of strong winds and roadway flooding will be around. Highs on Passover and Good Friday will be similar to Thursday.
That brings us into the holiday weekend. It won’t be an Easter soaking, but there will be some showers.
Saturday morning likely sees showers and storms as the cold front passes.
However, I’m optimistic for p.m. dry time and sunshine. Strong southerly winds around 20 mph will pump temperatures into nearly shorts weather for many on the mainland. The shore will be in the comfortable mid-60s.
Saturday night looks seasonable and dry. Then, going into Easter Sunday, dress in your spring best.
Highs will be in the seasonable 60s. However, you might want an umbrella with that bonnet. As the low pressure hangs around, a few showers will be present. Move any outdoor brunches or meals inside, just to be safe. But it’ll be far from a washout.
