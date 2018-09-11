As the remnants of Gordon finally gets it passport and leaves the United States, a drying trend will take us through the middle of the week.
Two rounds of coastal flooding occurred on Monday. Moderate (minor in spots) flood stage encapsulated South Jersey, bringing road closures and likely localized areas of water inundation. On Tuesday morning, minor flood stage is anticipated during the high tides. This is more of the nuisance flooding we see many times a year, and increasingly see in a climate changing world. Move your cars if you need to and give yourself extra time if you travel along the usual roads that flood.
Otherwise, we are squarely in the warm sector on Monday morning. The morning starts off very mild, in the mid-70s. A cold front to our west will move toward us. Isolated showers/storms are likely for the morning as a southerly wind blows. Then, the heating of the day will fire off more storms for the afternoon. We are still talking scattered at best, though. If you’re OK risking a little rain, then outdoor plans are OK. Any thunderstorm does have the potential to bring heavy rain, though.
High temperatures will get into the mid-80s and it will be humid at that. A stark contrast to where we were the past few days. The hoodies and pants can go away for a few days.
Tuesday night will see rogue showers/storms around. Most places are dry, though. You’ll want the air conditioner on or at least the fans blowing, with lows 70-75.
That cold front will then stall out over New Jersey (which is standard for us at this point). We should stay on the eastern, warmer side of it. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s again on Wednesday. The heat index will be around 90 given the sticky low 70s dew points. Spotty showers/storms will develop, but only near the cold front. Therefore, I believe the shore will turn out dry, while the mainland has isolated showers/storms. Either way, it is not a washout and it could turn into a good beach day.
Another balmy night is expected on Wednesday. I am actually optimistic that Thursday stays dry! It could possibly be our only dry one of the week. Expect a partly sunny sky, with highs in the mid-80s.
