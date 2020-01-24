Saturday will be a stormy day. However, the coastal flooding, wind and rain will be the only blip in an otherwise long dry stretch of weather to follow.
Rain will move in between 5 and 7 a.m., from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. However, there may have been drizzle already falling at your place overnight. Temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-40s, thanks to rising temperatures overnight.
The rain that will fall will be heavy at times, and I believe from 8 a.m. to noon, we’ll see the worst of it. It’ll be slick traveling and give yourself a few extra minutes going from point A to point B. To add to the rain, plenty of fog will be present, especially at the shore. This is because the warm, moist air from the south will be going over the chilly ocean waters, which condenses air into very low clouds, also known as fog.
This doesn’t even mention the coastal flooding that will happen. We still look to have minor flood stage for most spots, given the strong southeast winds and new moon. However, given the rain that will be falling, it is possible a few locations will experience a moderate flood stage type event. Move your cars if you need to, be prepared for road closures and do not drive through the flooded waters. For residents in Cape May County, there’s a coastal flooding risk mapper where you can plug in your address and the tide height and see what your block will look like.
The rain will exit between 1 and 3 p.m. A shower may linger into the evening, though. Rainfall totals will be between 0.75 and 1.25 inches, a nice drink of water for our dry ground.
Winds will flip to the northwest and relax during the evening. We will clear out as we go into the overnight hours. It’ll be comfortable enough for just a jacket, falling through the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 35- to 40-degree range on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore.
Sunday will see morning sun, but be replaced by afternoon clouds as a piece of mid-level energy moves through. Overall, it’ll be a good day for weekend activities or perhaps a winter outdoor project. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
As I look out to the week ahead, it will be the same, dry song and dance as we had last workweek. Monday through Friday will be rain free from Lawrence Township to Lower Township to Long Beach Township. The only caveat may be a rain or snow shower Monday, but it will be a low risk.
Temperatures throughout the week will largely start out in the 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore, rising up to the 40s during the day.
What time is high tide Saturday?
Generally, it will be between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. along the Atlantic Ocean waters, laters in the Delaware Bay and back bays.
Barnegat Inlet: 7:49 a.m.
Brigantine Inlet: 8:38 a.m.
Atlantic City: 7:39 a.m.
Pleasantville: 8:39 a.m.
Beesleys Point: 8:34 a.m.
Wildwood: 7:50 a.m.
East Point: 9:35 a.m.
Ocean County
Flooding begins at the east end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.
Flooding begins on Barnegat Avenue and Central Avenue in Surf City and Ship Bottom.
Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Flooding begins along local roads in Stafford Township (Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Islands).
Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island (including Beach Haven).
Atlantic County
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Absecon.
Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road (US Route 9).
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Flooding begins in Pleasantville.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Cape May County
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.
Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
For a more detailed look at what will happen at street level, Cape May County has a tidal flood awareness page that allows you to click on predicted tide height. The map will then populate what streets will flood.
For Saturday's event, go the website and click on the "who will be affected by the flood tab?" tab. From there, click on the following boxes that correspond to your area.
Inundation Layers - North: 5.8 Gauge Reading
Inundation Layers - Central: 6.4 Gauge Reading
Inundation Layers - South: 6.7 Gauge Reading
Avalon has a color coated risk map to inform people with interest in the town. The streets shaded in blue will likely flood Saturday morning.
Cumberland County
Flooding begins along Landing Road and along Newport Neck Road in Downe Township.
Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township.
Flooding begins in Money Island (including along Nantuxent Drive) and in Gandys Beach.
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
