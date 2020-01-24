Minor Coastal Flooding

Saturday will be a stormy day. However, the coastal flooding, wind and rain will be the only blip in an otherwise long dry stretch of weather to follow.

Rain will move in between 5 and 7 a.m., from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. However, there may have been drizzle already falling at your place overnight. Temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-40s, thanks to rising temperatures overnight.

The rain that will fall will be heavy at times, and I believe from 8 a.m. to noon, we’ll see the worst of it. It’ll be slick traveling and give yourself a few extra minutes going from point A to point B. To add to the rain, plenty of fog will be present, especially at the shore. This is because the warm, moist air from the south will be going over the chilly ocean waters, which condenses air into very low clouds, also known as fog.

Boys - Rob D'Arienzo and Shunondo Basu at the 2020 AMS Conference

Boys - Rob D'Arienzo and Shunondo Basu at the 2020 AMS Conference

This doesn’t even mention the coastal flooding that will happen. We still look to have minor flood stage for most spots, given the strong southeast winds and new moon. However, given the rain that will be falling, it is possible a few locations will experience a moderate flood stage type event. Move your cars if you need to, be prepared for road closures and do not drive through the flooded waters. For residents in Cape May County, there’s a coastal flooding risk mapper where you can plug in your address and the tide height and see what your block will look like.

The rain will exit between 1 and 3 p.m. A shower may linger into the evening, though. Rainfall totals will be between 0.75 and 1.25 inches, a nice drink of water for our dry ground.

Winds will flip to the northwest and relax during the evening. We will clear out as we go into the overnight hours. It’ll be comfortable enough for just a jacket, falling through the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 35- to 40-degree range on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore.

Sunday will see morning sun, but be replaced by afternoon clouds as a piece of mid-level energy moves through. Overall, it’ll be a good day for weekend activities or perhaps a winter outdoor project. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

As I look out to the week ahead, it will be the same, dry song and dance as we had last workweek. Monday through Friday will be rain free from Lawrence Township to Lower Township to Long Beach Township. The only caveat may be a rain or snow shower Monday, but it will be a low risk.

Temperatures throughout the week will largely start out in the 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore, rising up to the 40s during the day.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments