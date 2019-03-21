A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for all of South Jersey's coastal counties on Thursday, as a low pressure system is set to sweep up the coast.
The alert, in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, will cover the Thursday p.m. high tide. High tide will occur between 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. along the ocean front, happening an hour or two later on the back bays and Delaware Bay.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected during the p.m. high tide. This is flooding seen many times a year at the Jersey Shore and have seen more of in recent decades. Up to a foot of saltwater will threaten to be on roads, yards and sidewalks. In minor flood stage, expect water along some bayshore roadways, locally a few blocks in. No building or structural damage will be expected. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through flooded waters, as it is salt water.
"Minor roadway flooding is possible on the barrier islands and along the back bays of Ocean County... In Atlantic County, minor roadway flooding is possible in Atlantic City, Absecon, Ventnor, and nearby communities," the National Weather Service alert read.
Specifically, here are where flooding will be expected.
Cape May County
- Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
- Flooding begins around Yacht Avenue in Cape May.
- Flooding begins on the access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May (Cape May County Route 621).
- Flooding begins along Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May.
- Flooding begins around the Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May.
- Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).
- Flooding begins along Ocean Drive (Cape May County Route 619) between Ocean City and Strathmere.
Atlantic County
- Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
- Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City (NJ Route 52).
- Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
- Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
- Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
Ocean County (Possible)
- Bayside flooding in Harvey Cedars.
Coastal flooding on Thursday will be due to a combination of Wednesday's full worm supermoon, southeast winds from a coastal storm and strong winds from that direction. Furthermore, between 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be expected before the rain ends on Thursday night, only adding to the concern. Non-tidal stream and creek flooding will be possible as well.
Coastal flooding has been much tamer than last March, where four nor'easters passed through during the month. Only seven coastal flood advisories and two coastal flood warnings, typically saved for moderate or greater flood stage, has been issued by the National Weather Service since October 2018.
In addition, Thursday morning's high tides will peak at just above minor flood stage. Only the most susceptible places in Atlantic City, Ventnor, North Wildwood, Absecon, etc, will see any water come ashore.
