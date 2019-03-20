A rare visit by a coastal storm Thursday will bring the usual suspects of rain, wind and coastal flooding into the equation. Drier but windy conditions then follow.
Rain will develop between 2 and 4 a.m. Thursday morning, from south to north. The rain will be scattered through the morning commute. So bring the umbrella, and then keep it with you.
By late morning, say around 11 a.m., the rain will turn steadier and heavier, as the center of the low-pressure system moves closer. This will be a storm that comes up the coast, goes ashore in the Delmarva Peninsula and then moves off our coast.
Sustained winds around 15 mph from the southeast on the mainland, with near 25 mph at the shore, will be present. Gusts will be in the 30s and 40s. So, take in any loose objects, but it will not a damaging wind. The windswept rain will last for the afternoon as temperatures struggle to get to around 50 degrees. Overall, a raw day and a washout.
By around 7 to 9 p.m., the rain will taper down into showers. Winds will turn to the northeast but stay strong. Showers will continue throughout the night. Between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, all will be dry.
In terms of rainfall totals, between 0.75 and 1.25 inches will be likely. Areas of stream and creek flooding will be isolated, along with roadway flooding.
The big story Friday will be the winds. Strong northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph will howl. Gusts will generally be 35 to 45 mph. Gales out on the water will be likely.
We’ll have some morning sunshine but should be close to cloudy for Friday afternoon as a piece of energy swings through. From around 2 to 9 p.m., rain will pass through the mid-Atlantic. These setups are notoriously tricky to pinpoint until right when it happens. So if you have after-school or work activities, or are working outside, I’d plan on operating as usual, but keep that in the back of your mind.
In addition, we will watch for coastal flooding. Minor coastal flood stage will be in spots during the morning high tide and then everywhere for the evening high tide. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through flood waters.
Homes and structures will not sustain any damage.
