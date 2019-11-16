Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Saturday saw one round of spotty minor coastal flooding, however more severe and more widespread issues will be present Sunday and Monday as a coastal storm moves up the East Coast.
Sunday will not feature the same, stiff, northeast wind as Saturday. However, it will not feature the same sunshine that Saturday afforded us nor the dry air. Instead, it will be raw and gray, with that strong northeast wind signifying another coastal storm is near.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
Coastal flooding Sunday and Monday
The coastal impacts will be the biggest concern. Sunday’s first high tide of the day (generally 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), Sunday evening’s high tide (10 p.m. to midnight), Monday’s midday high tide (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Tuesday morning’s high tide (midnight to 2 a.m.) will all bring flooding. The storm’s motion, slow-moving up the coast, will be similar to the mid-October nor’easter we had, where we saw severe beach erosion in parts of Avalon, Strathmere and Ocean City. Hopefully, we do not have the same result, but expect some impacts from the erosion.
The first nor’easter of the season took a large bite out of area beaches as it meandered a f…
Widespread moderate flood stage looks likely during Sunday’s first high tide, with only the Delaware Bay shore towns staying in minor stage. Thankfully, we should only be on the low end of moderate. Still, moderate flood stage is when water inundation begins in unraised dwellings near the bay. Expect full blocks of bayside roadways to have water on them, with road closures likely in the susceptible spots. Even the ocean side block could see water. Bridges may be impassable for a brief period of time. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through the salt water on the roads.
Sunday evening’s high tide will be between minor flood stage and moderate flood stage. This will be the nuisance variety that we see. Only the “typical” flooding spots will see water, and no damage to homes or businesses will be expected. However, a few road closures will be likely.
Monday midday’s high tide will be back in moderate flood stage and should be slightly higher than the Sunday morning one. Meanwhile, we’ll really drain our waters for the Tuesday morning high tide. Only Ocean and perhaps Atlantic County will see minor flood stage. The other places should not see any.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
Wind on Sunday and Monday
While unlikely, power outages will not be ruled out along and near the shore. Downed tree branches or even weakened trees could fall. Loose objects will likely get blown around while high profile vehicles will need to use caution on the bridges.
Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph at the shore. Gusts will generally be 35-45 mph. However, a few gusts should get close to 50 mph.
West of the Garden State Parkway, it’ll be blustery. I just don’t anticipate many wind issues. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Rain on Sunday and Monday
The dry air that stuffed us with sunshine will try to hang on, despite the cloudy sky.
A washout still looks unlikely Sunday. In fact, western Cumberland and Atlantic counties could very well be dry all day. For the rest of the area, expect a dry morning, with a few afternoon rain showers.
These spotty rain showers, with dry time, will be present right into Sunday night. Monday should not be a washout either. However, as the low pressure nears our latitude, I’d expect a 1-3 hour shot of rain between 1 and 9 p.m.
Rainfall totals will range from potentially nothing out in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties to a 0.50 inch near the shore.
After Monday
Dry and seasonable weather will be present from Tuesday through Thursday. It’ll be comfortable for outdoor, late fall activities.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.