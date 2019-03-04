The coastal storm will quickly wrap up Monday. While March’s loud roar of a lion will seem to taper, it’ll still be purring with a cold blast of air through the week.
Between 5 and 8 a.m. Monday, the precipitation will end. Expect rain, with a mix of snow or even all snow west of the Garden State Parkway. The low pressure system will pass far out to sea. It will actually pass near the 40-degree north, 70-degree west benchmark for winter storms, which I believe was our only one of the winter season. More information on the storm will be online and in Tuesday’s edition of The Press.
A north wind will blow throughout the day. Expect gusts in the 20s as we make our way through the day, with some 30s at the shore. This will help tap into the full load of frigid air that a high pressure system in the Northern Plains will bring. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon were in the teens in the Panhandle of Texas and below 0 in the Northern Plains, which is very cold for them in mid March.
High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 30s. That likely won’t feel that cold to us, since we haven’t been above 45 degrees since Feb. 24. However, that will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Anticipate increasing sunshine. Any snow left over will likely melt away.
Monday night will begin a string of very cold nights. Under a mainly clear sky, low temperatures will fall to around 20 degrees by sunrise Tuesday on the mainland, with mid 20s at the shore. Bring the jacket, as well as gloves, a hat or a scarf.
The brunt of the cold air will settle Tuesday, as the high pressure moves closer to us. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the mid 30s. So, yes, it will be very cold. However, the sun will be pretty strong, equivalent to mid October. Your heating bill will thank you, and you could likely give your car a break from the heat during the day.
A clear sky and light winds will promote very quick cooling Tuesday night. It will feel like the heart of winter for South Jersey. We will slide through the 20s and bottom out in the upper teens on the mainland. The shore will be in the low 20s.
The peak — or should we say the bottom — of this cold snap will be Wednesday. We will struggle to reach 30. Those are amazing temperatures for this time of year. The record lowest maximum temperatures for the date is 27 degrees, and we’ll be within reach.
