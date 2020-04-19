A storm system will go off the North Carolina coast and provide a quick brush-by of rain and wind to some in the region. Otherwise, expect a warmer week than last, with a few periods of rain along the way.
After 6 to 8 a.m., showers will be possible from our well offshore coastal storm. This will last until about 2 p.m.
The only places where a shower will be likely are lower Cape May County and the shoreline up to Brigantine. Other than that, the potential for a shower will be below 50% during this time.
Places like Bridgeton, Buena and Hammonton will be very close to no chance. Otherwise, temperatures will start in the 40s during the early morning.
Coastal flooding will be not a problem for most. Only the most vulnerable places will see any water on the roads during the p.m. high tide. Even then, it won’t be enough to cause any street closures.
In terms of winds, it will be breezy out of the northeast, sustained 15-25 mph with gusts in the 30s. No issues will come from the winds, though.
After 2 p.m., expect a slow clearing. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Going into Monday night, we’ll get a good amount of clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for the evening. After midnight, we’ll slide into the upper 30s in West Wildwood and the shore, with Weymouth and the inland areas in the mid-30s.
Tuesday will start with sunshine.
Any outdoor activities or exercise should be focused here. The main weather player will be a cold front that will push through in the afternoon.
Starting Monday, the main New Jersey weather radar is expected to go down for scheduled main…
Winds will be strong during the day, first from the southwest at 15-25 mph. Then, once the front passes late in the day, we’ll flip to the northwest. Then, between 2 and 7 p.m., a line of showers, or even a thunderstorm, will push through. Any thunderstorms will have the potential for severe weather, with hail and damaging winds not ruled out.
On the warm wind, afternoon highs will get into the low and mid-60s. So, it’ll be a good day for some time with the windows opened.
Temperatures will fall in a hurry behind the front. We’ll be low in the 40s by midnight. Then, come Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-30s inland with upper 30s at the shore. I don’t believe we will see any frost given the winds, so that will be a positive.
Wednesday will be bright and blue. However, a chill will be with us, too. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, below average. So while you will need a light jacket heading out, it will feel warm in the sun.
Finally, my “Something in the Air” podcast has a new episode. Find it on the Apple Store or on The Press of Atlantic City YouTube page.
