Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two systems down, and one more to go as March continues its entrance with a lion’s roar. While most of the weekend stays dry, a coastal storm will impact the transition Sunday into Monday.
The soaking rain from Friday night will be over by sunrise Saturday morning. However, there will still be showers for the morning as a small piece of energy works through. Scattered showers will be around until 10 a.m. If you’re getting a morning start to the day, keep the rain gear around. Rainfall totals between a half to nine-tenths of an inch will be likely.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The rain will clear, but the clouds will linger for a good chunk of the day. Expect afternoon high temperatures to be in the low 40s, about five degrees below average for this time of the year. By the mid to late afternoon, high pressure will fill in, bringing sun.
A partly cloudy night will be around Saturday night. Temperatures will be stunted from falling lower as winds turn to the onshore direction. Expect 30s for the evening, bottoming out around 30 or 32 degrees come Sunday morning.
Sunday will be our calm before yet another storm. Any outdoor activities or work should be focused on the morning, when there’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. A low pressure system will develop in the Deep South, pulling in air from the Gulf of Mexico. It will trek through the Southeast, and move off either the Virginia or North Carolina coast. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.
This is what we know with the storm. First off, it will be a quick hitter. Precipitation will begin between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will then end between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday. So, thankfully, it will be while traffic will be light.
Secondly, coastal flooding will be close to non-existent. Though winds will be onshore for Sunday, it will not hold on long enough or be stiff enough to cause issues. Perhaps the Monday morning high tide gets into minor flood stage in some places, but that will be all.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
In terms of precipitation, I am favoring an all rain event for Cape May County, Atlantic County from Egg Harbor City to Mays Landing on the east, southern Ocean County and Maurice River Township in Cumberland County.
For the rest of The Press’ coverage area, there will be some rain, and some snow is likely. Snow will be more likely toward the beginning and the end of the system, with rain favored in the middle. A low-to-medium impact snow event would be the case here. Only from the Turnpike on northwest will a bigger snow event is likely.
The rain will need to pass Friday night into Saturday morning to find how our end of the weekend plays out. Details are, unfortunately, lower than usual only 30 hours out. There will be an update Saturday morning.
Otherwise, a March cold snap will be on our hands for much of the week. This is likely our last pouring out of frigid, Canadian air before it becomes less chilly with the change in seasons.
High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Monday and then fall 10 to 15 degrees below average for Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the mid teens on the mainland, with the shores a few degrees higher.
Yawar Khan 10th grade student at Atlantic City High School places third in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Sabiha Mim 12th grade student at Atlantic City High School places second in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City Board of Education hosted its annual Oratorical Contest on Thursday at the high school. Among the judges was Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci. Above, Yawar Khan, left, won third place, Sabiha Mim won second place and Farhana Siddiquel won first place. See more photos at PressofAC.com.
Annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School
The Atlantic City Schools District Oratorical Contest was held on Thurs., Feb. 28, 2019 at the A.C. High School Auditorium.
The contest challenged students to explore and attempt to answer the questions What does it mean to be an active citizen in the 21st century?
Students were judged for content, vocal performance, speaking ability and more. Ages were broken down in grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and High School for 3rd, 2nd and 1st place winners.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was selected as one of the contest judges. He was joined by Mr. Damon Tyner, Atlantic County Prosecutor, and Ms. Patricia Weeks of Stockton University. James Knox, Principal of New York Avenue School, served as the Master of Ceremonies.
Yawar Khan 10th grade student at Atlantic City High School places third in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Sabiha Mim 12th grade student at Atlantic City High School places second in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City Board of Education hosted its annual Oratorical Contest on Thursday at the high school. Among the judges was Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci. Above, Yawar Khan, left, won third place, Sabiha Mim won second place and Farhana Siddiquel won first place. See more photos at PressofAC.com.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Expect dry weather throughout. Plus, with the early March sun angle, you’ll notice you might not even need that much heat on in the car during the day.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on Joe Martucci daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joe Martucci posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.