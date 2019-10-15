Two low pressure systems will turn into one powerful storm system Wednesday. That will bring a quick hit of heavy rain, with a longer draw of strong wind to finish out the week.
It’ll be a fairly nice Wednesday morning. Sure, there will be clouds around, but temperatures in the 50s with a bit of a southeast breeze would lull many into an autumn ease. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on, though.
My thoughts have not changed much on what to expect on our stormy Wednesday since speaking about it in Sunday’s edition.
Rain will begin between noon and 2 p.m., starting first in Cumberland County and Cape May, working northeastward. The rain will quickly turn into a downpour, which will last for the rest of the afternoon and into a sloppy evening commute. Expect lower visibility and pockets of roadway flooding (as opposed to coastal flooding). Winds will pick up too, sustaining 15-20 mph from the southeast. Gales will be present over the waters.
It will be a short shot of rain, though. By 8 to 10 p.m., the rain will be gone. I bumped up rainfall totals slightly, to 0.50 to 1 inch, a good soaking for us.
Those winds will immediately flip to the northwest once the rain passes. They’ll strengthen, too. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph, highest at the shore, overnight. That’ll quickly dry out standing pockets of water. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, so as long as you are OK with a howling wind, you could leave the windows open at night.
I wanted to answer a question I get on social media frequently.
I believe the cloud cover will take a while to exit the region. An area of spin, also known as vorticity, will pass during the morning Thursday. That spin usually generates clouds so it’ll take until the afternoon until we clear.
The main story, though, will be the winds. With those strong, sustained northwest winds will be gusts of 40-45 mph. Take in loose objects and cut down dead tree branches Wednesday morning. Those could topple. Plus, while it’s unlikely, the possibility of power outages can’t be ruled out.
Otherwise, it’ll be a cool day, with highs around 60.
We’ll have a clear night and low dew points, which usually means well below-average temperatures. However, the breezy conditions overnight will prevent the heat from Thursday from escaping into space. The result will be an evening in the 50s and then lows in the seasonable mid-40s on the mainland with low 50s at the shore.
Winds will be sustained around 15 mph out of the northwest Friday. Highs will be just shy of seasonable, at 60-65. High pressure around means the cloud coverage will stay down, and we’ll see plentiful sunshine.
It’ll be when the winds calm Friday night that lows really bottom out for some. Expect our first widespread frost in the Pine Barrens, with lows in the 30s.
Most of the mainland will bottom out around 40 degrees early Saturday morning, though. The shore will be in the upper 40s.
