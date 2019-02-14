A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Atlantic County.
A Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Low temperatures on Saturday night are expected to reach at or below 25 degrees, after a round of rain and snow passes through some of the region. Sunday night will should see temperatures just above freezing. There will be precipitation, which may be frozen, but likely looks to be rain at this time.
A pair of low-pressure systems will pass through for Presidents Day weekend, one wet and one…
