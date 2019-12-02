A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County is set to spend $161.2 million this year, under a bud…
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Hours vary depending on location. Warming centers are opened in Toms River at the Riverwood Park Recreation Center, in Lakewood at the Lakewood Community Center and also in Lakewood at the Greater Bethel Church of God.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Snow showers, mixing with rain in spots, will fall Monday night. Temperatures will generally be around 32 degrees during this time. Accumulations between a coating and 2 inches will be likely, mainly on colder and grassy surfaces.
Coastal flood advisory in effect Monday, here's where'll flood
Road Closures as of 1:25 p.m.
1:25 p.m. - Route 40 in West Atlantic City is closed due to coastal flooding, per the Atlantic City Police Department.
Ocean County
Flooding begins in Lacey Township and Ocean Township.
Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Flooding begins along local roads in Stafford Township (Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Islands).
Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island.
Flooding begins at the east end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.
Flooding begins on Barnegat Avenue and Central Avenue in Surf City and Ship Bottom.
Flooding begins along local roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Flooding begins along local roads in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Atlantic County
Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Absecon.
Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard, Shore Road and New Road.
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Cape May County
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
Bayside flooding begins in North Wildwood.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Cumberland County
No coastal flooding is expected here throughout the day.
Winter weather advisory in effect for Ocean County, some snow for all
After the coastal flooding passes Monday afternoon, attention will turn toward periods of light to moderate snow expected into Monday night.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ocean County through 4 a.m.
Areas of fog and drizzle will be present throughout much of the daytime hours in the South Jersey on a very raw day. However, snow will be liklely at times within the period of rain in Ocean County through the early afternoon. Temperatures only peak in the upper 30s.
However, an area of snow will pivot in from the northern half of the state and Pennsylvania between 6 to 9 p.m. This will then continue through the evening, pulling out between 1 to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Snowfall accumulations will be between a scattered coating to 2 inches. The highest totals will be in mainland Ocean County. Meanwhile western Cumberland county and lower Cape May County will just see a few flakes fall. Accumulations will mainly be on colder and grassy surfaces.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.