A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect.

Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​

In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Hours vary depending on location. Warming centers are opened in Toms River at the Riverwood Park Recreation Center, in Lakewood at the Lakewood Community Center and also in Lakewood at the Greater Bethel Church of God. 

A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Snow showers, mixing with rain in spots, will fall Monday night. Temperatures will generally be around 32 degrees during this time. Accumulations between a coating and 2 inches will be likely, mainly on colder and grassy surfaces. 

