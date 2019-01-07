A Code Blue Alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect Monday evening into Tuesday.
The alert will run from 6 p.m. Monday through the day on Tuesday.
Those who are homeless, or in poorly insulated settings, may visit designated warming shelters with additional beds.
As temperatures continue to drop, organizations looking out for South Jersey’s homeless popu…
A code blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based upon National Weather Service forecasts.
- Temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation
- 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with precipitation
- Wind-chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours
The forecast Monday night will see temperatures hover around the freezing mark on Monday evening. Precipitation will begin on Monday night between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. While most of it will be rain, sleet may mix in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties initially. Temperatures will rise through the 30s and into the 40s overnight.
For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County visit: www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp.
