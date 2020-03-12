A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued effect for Sunday night.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Sunday night. The Code Blue Coalition will not have any shelters open. However, warming shelters will be available. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
