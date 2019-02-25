A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties. However, different counties have the statement in effect through different days.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, see readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Temperatures will fall to right around 25 degrees on the mainland on Monday night. Wind chills will make it feel like the upper teens in most spots. Tuesday night will see low temperatures fall even further. All of South Jersey should drop into the low 20s. While Wednesday night will see temperatures stay above 25, Atlantic County likely has the Code Blue in effect to account for the slight possibility of snow.
