School crossing guard Eugenia Holman, of Atlantic City, is bundled up against the cold while working her corner between the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club and the Pennsylvania Avenue School. Shore towns didn’t get snow, but they did get the cold and brutal winds.

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Ocean County.

The Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Hours vary depending on location, with warming centers opened in Toms River and Lakewood. 

A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Rain showers will be present, with snow not ruled out, between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday. Afterwards, temperatures on the mainland in Ocean County will drop to 32 degrees. 

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

