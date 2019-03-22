A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Ocean County.
The Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Hours vary depending on location, with warming centers opened in Toms River and Lakewood.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Rain showers will be present, with snow not ruled out, between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday. Afterwards, temperatures on the mainland in Ocean County will drop to 32 degrees.
