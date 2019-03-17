A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Ocean County.
A sunny St. Patrick’s Day will cap off the weekend. The luck runs out for sun lovers going i…
The Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Hours vary depending on location, with warming centers opened in Toms River and Lakewood.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
While air temperatures will not drop down below 25 degrees, the risk of precipitation with temperatures below 32 degrees will be present. A few rain and snow showers will be around starting during the early morning on Monday, continuing throughout the day. Temperatures early Monday morning will be in the upper 20s to around 32.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the cavernous family center of Cape Community Church, a few people gath…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.