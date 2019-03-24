A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Ocean County.
Early spring may still bring some surprises, but most expect the Code Blue nights and the fi…
The county Office of Emergency Management issued an alert for 6 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Warming center locations were not immediately announced.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
The wettest year on record and a soggier than average start to 2019 are still not enough to …
Light rain will pass through the region Monday night. Temperatures will drop down through the 30s overnight, settling around 32 by early Tuesday night. Wintry weather will not be ruled out but is unlikely.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.