Cold Weather Ice Pipes
Buy Now

Bundled up pedestrians cross Atlantic Ave at Missouri Ave in Atlantic City, as bitter cold temperatures are felt across the region. According to Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, the Atlantic City Fire Department will be busy answering calls for broken water pipes during the recent stretch of bitter cold weather gripping the area. Tuesday Jan 1, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer/

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Ocean County.

The county Office of Emergency Management issued an alert for 6 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Warming center locations were not immediately announced.

A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Light rain will pass through the region Monday night. Temperatures will drop down through the 30s overnight, settling around 32 by early Tuesday night. Wintry weather will not be ruled out but is unlikely. 

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments