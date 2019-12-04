A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Atlantic and Ocean counties
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. through Thursday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Hours vary depending on location. Warming centers are opened in Toms River at the Riverwood Park Recreation Center, in Lakewood at the Lakewood Community Center and also in Lakewood at the Greater Bethel Church of God.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Rain showers, possibly mixing with snow inland will fall through 11 p.m. on Wednesday. While temperatures during the evening should hold above freezing, overnight low temperatures will be around 32 degrees on the mainland. The shore will be in the upper 30s.
