A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Atlantic and Cumberland Counties.
Our couple of bitterly cold days will end Tuesday.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Wednesday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active on Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert for a Code Blue through 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Temperatures on Tuesday will fail to rise above 32 degrees for much of the region. During the evening, temperatures will bottom out between 20 to 25 degrees, before rising after midnight. No precipitation will be expected.
