A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued effect for Atlantic County.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect 6 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Rain falls overnight.
Early rain.
Mostly cloudy and likely dry.
Showers at times.
Watching for a coastal storm.
Showers possible after 12 p.m., with a line of strong storms between 2 and 6 p.m. Breezy and warmer.
After a cold start, it stays chilly, with a s trong northwest wind.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
