Sisters Penelope, 4, and Avery, 6, Fine, of Dennis Township, work on a snowman Sunday. For more galleries from Sunday’s snow day, go to PressofAC.com. On January 13th, Dennis and Middle township residents wake up to snow. (l-r) Penelope and Avery Fine, 4 and 6, are hard at work making the parts for a life size snowman at their South Dennis home.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Atlantic County issued a new Code Blue Alert to run from 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the county's Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Cold Blue Alerts were in place for most of last week.

On Monday, the office released a statement on Facebook citing the National Weather Service’s weather predictions for Atlantic County over the next two days, which includes temperatures of under 25 degrees without precipitation, temperatures of under 32 degrees with precipitation, and wind-chill temperatures of zero degrees or less for more than two hours.

“At risk individuals” during Code Blue Alerts include individuals living outside – whether on the streets, in a park, or an otherwise poorly insulated setting – and is “at risk for a weather-related exposure or possible death.”

