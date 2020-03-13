Officials have issued a Code Blue Alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, for Sunday night in Atlantic County.
The alert is effective from 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 9-1-1. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management.
Contact information for all offices is available online at: www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp
