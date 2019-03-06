A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been extended into later in the week for Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org. However, there is an existing Code Blue in effect, valid through midnight on Wednesday night.
Furthermore, the Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management issued their own Code Blue in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be opened to those who need shelter or food.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be not be active through Thursday evening. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Warming shelters are located Warming Centers are located in Bridgeton at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl Street; in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. 2nd Street, and in Vineland at City of Refuge Church, 737 W. Walnut Road.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. on Saturday. Hours vary depending on location, with warming centers opened in Toms River and Lakewood.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, continues to be in effect from through Wednesday night between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Wednesday and Thursday nights will both see low temperatures fall below 25 degrees, even in the coastal communities. The mainland will be in the mid-teens by Thursday morning. Friday night will see low temperatures fall below 32 for the mainland. However, a weather disturbance will bring rain in the evening, with even some snow mixed in.
