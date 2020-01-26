Code Blue Warming

The Trinity United Methodist Church Church in Millville, which is a Code Blue warming shelter for Cumberland County. Dec. 18, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Atlantic County during part of the week.

Atlantic County's Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. 

A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night are expected to reach 20-25 degrees on the mainland, with barely a cloud in sight. Shore temperatures will be above 25, sitting just around average in the upper 20s to near 30. 

