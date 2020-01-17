A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for South Jersey.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through the morning on Wednesday, Jan. 22, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
MILLVILLE — It’s a cold, clear Thursday night at Trinity United Methodist Church. A Cumberla…
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning on Friday, and then again from Sunday, Jan. 19 to Wednesday, Jan. 22. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. The shelter in Bridgeton Friday night will be at St. Teresa's Church, 46 Central Avenue. The other nights will be at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl Street. Millville's warming shelter will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, there will be a Cumberland County Sherriff’s Bus at the corner of Landis and North East Blvd. at 5:30pm the evening of the alert.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Temperatures Friday night will fall into the teens on the mainland, with low 20s at the shore. Saturday's snow to rain storm will mean milder temperatures, even above 32 degrees. However, wintry temperature will be here to stay for much of next week. Lows will fall into the 20-25 degree range Sunday through Wednesday nights, even at the shore. Some mainland locations will be in the teens.
