A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for some South Jersey counties this week.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through Friday morning, said Linda Gilmore, county public information officer. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Warming centers will open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition.
Shelters are located in Bridgeton at Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl Street and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert through 8 a.m. Friday. Hours vary depending on location. Warming centers are opened in Toms River at the Riverwood Park Recreation Center off Whitesville Road, the Greater Bethel Church of God at 201 Martin Luther King Drive in Lakewood and the Lakewood Community Center on 4th Street.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County is set to spend $161.2 million this year, under a bud…
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts that call for temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Snow and sleet will change over from rain during the early morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will hover near 32 degrees on the mainland.
The shore will be in the mid-30s. Snow will continue through Wednesday morning, with light accumulations expected.
The forecast remains on track for Wednesday morning snow after two wet and warm December day…
Wednesday night will be dry, but lows will bottom out in the 20-25 degrees range throughout South Jersey.
Thursday night, under a clear sky, will see an overnight low in the low 20s on the mainland, with upper 20s on the shore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.