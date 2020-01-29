Code Blue Warming

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has spread to include much of South Jersey this week due to expected chilly overnight low temperatures.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.

Atlantic County’s Code Blue will be in effect through Thursday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.

In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active through Thursday night. Warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl Street, and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, a Cumberland County sheriff’s bus will be at Landis and North East Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the alert.

New Jersey residents experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available for non-English speakers.

A bill recently signed by Gov. Phil Murphy raised the threshold for a Code Blue to a low temperature under 32 degrees, regardless of precipitation. The old measure had a Code Blue in effect when the low temperature was 25 degrees or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees or lower with precipitation.

