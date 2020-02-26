A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued effect for Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality or contact 2-1-1. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, March 3, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Thursday through Sunday nights. The M25 Initiative, which opens up warming shelters will amenities such as beds and food, has an activation windows of under 25 degrees without precipitation or under 32 degrees with precipitation, Code Blue criteria before a new bill signed by Gov. Murphy.
Warming shelters will host more guests in the years to come. However, plans on the public an…
Due to the forecast Thursday night, the group will not provide any warming shelters that night. However, warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl Street and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, there will be a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Bus at the corner of Landis and North East Blvd. at 5:30pm Friday and Saturday evenings. For Thursday and Sunday night, you may contact the Cumberland County Division of Homeless at (856) 453-2171. The M25 Initiative will make a call on Sunday night's shelters Thursday.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
A bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January changed the Code Blue threshold so that it is activated anytime the temperature will be below 32 degrees.
Low temperatures Thursday night will be between 25-30 degrees. A colder surge of air will drop low temperatures to between 20 and 25 degrees Friday and Saturday nights, milder along the shore. Sunday will see low temperatures in the mid-20s, again milder at the shore. No precipitation will be expected during this time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.