A Code Blue alert, is in effect for Wednesday into Thursday is parts of South Jersey.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality.
Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county.
Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Warming centers will be opened during this time, according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce Street and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, there will be a Cumberland County Sherriff’s Bus at the corner of Landis and North East Blvd. at 5:30pm the evening of the alert.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
A mix of rain and snow will fall Tuesday evening. Accumulating snow will be possible, generally between coatings to 2 inches of snow. Temperatures during the precipitation will be 32-37 degrees, with the potential for overnight lows around 30 inland. While Wednesday night will be dry, low temperatures will bottom out 20-25 on the mainland, with shore lows 25-30 degrees.
