A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect this weekend and early next week in Atlantic County, county officials said Friday.
The alert will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning and from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county.
Code Blues also were called Saturday night in Cumberland and Ocean counties.
Those seeking warmth in Atlantic County should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.