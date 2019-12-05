A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Saturday night.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. In Hamilton Township, the lobby of Town Hall, located at 6101 Thirteenth Street, will be available as a warming shelter. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active for Saturday. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce Street and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Saturday night will be the coldest night since Nov. 14. There will be no rain or snow, just a clear sky. Rather, low temperatures will reach to around 20 degrees on the mainland, with upper teens likely in select locations. Even the shore will be close to 25 degrees, though they should hold just above that.
