A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday morning. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through Saturday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active during the evenings through Friday's. Warming centers will be opened during this time, according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert through 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb 3. Warming centers in Toms River and Lakewood will be available to those overnight who need warmth.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the cavernous family center of Cape Community Church, a few people gath…
Rain will begin Tuesday afternoon but change to snow for a few hours during the evening, with temperatures below 32 degrees. Then, South Jersey will undergo a sub-freezing spell for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in what could very well be the most bone-chilling air of the winter season.
Frostbite will be likely take place on exposed skin in between 15 to 30 minutes. Low temperatures all three nights will be below 25 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday night will be in the single digits for the mainland.
The gates to the Arctic will open thanks to a cold front scurrying across South Jersey late …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.