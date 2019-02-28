A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Cumberland and Ocean counties.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Thursday night. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St.; Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.; and Vineland at City of Refuge Church, 737 W. Walnut Road.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the cavernous family center of Cape Community Church, a few people gath…
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert through 8 a.m. Friday. Hours vary depending on location. Warming centers are located in Toms River and Lakewood.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Thursday night will bring the likelihood of snow for those south of Route 40, with the potential for it north of there. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s by Friday morning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.