A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect in Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties over the next several days.
A cold front swept through early Wednesday, ushering in a massive Canadian air mass. This frosty air will chill South Jersey into next week and bring accumulating snow late Saturday into Sunday.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert for 7 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Monday.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Thursday through Saturday evening. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county Code Blue Coalition.
Those who are homeless, or in poorly insulated settings, may visit designated warming shelters with additional beds.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Low temperatures will be below 25 degrees Thursday and Friday nights. Daytime highs will be in the mid 30s. Saturday afternoon into Sunday will not see temperatures below 25 degrees. However, precipitation will be likely, with temperatures below 32 degrees. Low temperatures will then fall below 25 degrees through Tuesday.
