A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect for all of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage region.
A cold shot of air has successfully made its way into South Jersey. Temperatures have hovered between 30-35 degrees throughout the day on Thursday. When you factor in the wind, it has felt like the 20s.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert for 7 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Monday.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active through Saturday evening. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county Code Blue Coalition.
Cape May County, which just issued a Code Blue on Thursday morning, will have the statement go into effect from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Those seeking temporary shelter in a warming shelter should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county homeless hotline service at 1-877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Low temperatures will be below 25 degrees Thursday and Friday nights. Daytime highs will be in the mid 30s. Saturday afternoon into Sunday will not see temperatures below 25 degrees. However, our weekend snow system will pass, with temperatures below 32 degrees. Low temperatures will then fall below 25 degrees through Tuesday.
