Sunday will be split between showers and sun, before a ridge of high pressure dominates the Northeast, leading to a dry streak possibly not seen since March.
It’ll be a gray, cloudy morning in South Jersey. The cold front that started up showers late last night is dragging itself through the region.
In terms of rainfall, I believe that by sunrise Sunday, only Cape May County, the eastern half of Atlantic County and those east of the parkway in Ocean County will have any showers to deal with. Even at that, I don’t believe they will be frequent enough to put too much of a damper on any Sunday morning plans. Temperatures will be balmy, about 65-70 degrees.
Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
Showers will roll off the coast between 9 and 11 a.m. We’ll already see sunshine filling in on the I-95 corridor during this time, and it will move eastward. Therefore, expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. With southwesterly winds, temperatures should be able to get to or just above 80 degrees. With water temperatures still mild, it’ll be a pretty good afternoon for the beach.
Otherwise, Sunday night will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening, bottoming out between 60 and 65 for Monday morning. We’ll be stuck between that passing cold front Sunday and another one in New England for much of Monday. I don’t believe many will complain about our situation though. The result will be a summery, partly-sunny day. Highs will reach into the mid-80s on the mainland, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. You’ll have shore sea breeze relief.
That front will pass through late Monday, but nothing more than clouds will be expected. It’ll be in the low to mid-60s for overnight minimum temperatures.
Then, we’ll get into a familiar pattern for the remainder of the week. Surface high pressure will be in New England and slowly move offshore. That will bring northeast to southeast winds. Aloft, we’ll be in the northwestern flow of a ridge of high pressure.
That’ll lead to another period of spot-on seasonable fall weather. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. It’ll be sweater weather at night, with crisp lows in the 50s. Without a cold front to our south this time (unlikely, say Friday into Saturday), cloud cover should be at a minimum.
Dry weather should hold through next weekend as well. If that seven-day streak of rain-free conditions happens, that’ll be our longest stretch since March. We have not seen drought conditions since April 2017, but after this stretch, we should teeter with drought conditions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.