While many of us have enjoyed the 10-day stretch of mostly pleasant and dry weather, I’ve been hearing those “we need the rain” rumblings. We’ll have two shots for it through the end of the month, but neither, unfortunately, looks very promising.
Let’s start with the first one, which will occur Thursday. High pressure will be offshore throughout the day, meaning a warm, south- to southwest wind will blow. Temperatures start out in the 50s (mainland) and 60s (shore) early in the morning, before making a quick jump into the 70s.
We’ll have more clouds than sun for most of the day, associated with this cold front. The system didn’t have much rain with it Wednesday in the Midwest, and that will be the same for here Thursday.
I will go with a dry forecast. If you see rain, it’ll likely be a shower, and brief. While I do doubt this, we do need the rain. We are on pace for a Top 10 driest September in Millville and at Atlantic City International Airport (Cape May is not). Thursday will also be the day we will get an update from the United States Drought Monitor as to our status. We are “abnormally dry,” — think pre-drought — as of the time of writing.
Late in the day, the front will pass. The clouds will clear out pretty quickly and could catch the sun at sunset. Winds will turn to the northwest, drying out the air. Come Friday morning, lows will be in the upper 50s for Erma and the mainland, with mid-60s at the shore.
Friday will see a quick turn to southeast winds. That will cap temperatures for the day but not cap the sunshine. Expect very comfortable weather, with plentiful sunshine. High temperatures will be in the T-shirt weather category.
After a nice night to leave the windows open, Saturday will heat back up. Originally, it looked like a cold front would pass through this day, but it will not (more on that later). Instead, expect another great shore Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on the sand, with mid-80s on the mainland. All outdoor parades, events and outdoor work will be good.
Clouds will thicken Saturday night as that front does come through. We’ll be far away from the main power source, the center of the low pressure, so moisture will be limited again.
However, after midnight or so until Sunday morning, keep the umbrella handy. Rainfall totals will be under a quarter inch, if anything. That’s nice, but not enough to quell drought concerns.
Otherwise, Sunday will clear out and make for a nice, late September afternoon, with highs back in the 70s.
Finally, between the new moon Saturday and onshore flow, Saturday through Monday will see p.m. minor flooding at the shore. Move your cars in the usual spots and be prepared for brief road closures. No property damage is expected.
