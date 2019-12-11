While Thursday will bring a spectacle to South Jersey, the day’s weather will be dry and benign. More noteworthy weather will come for part of the weekend, as temperatures warm back up.
Thursday’s full moon is called the “Cold Moon.” And it turns out, the moon will be 100% full at 12:12 a.m. And the date? Dec. 12.
So, if I have my numbers right, it will be a calendar oddity indeed.
According to the Farmers Almanac, the number 12 represents the harmony of the yin and yang in Chinese numerology, so if you’re feeling extra peaceful Thursday, that’s why.
We’ll be able to catch our full moon in full force during the predawn hours. The clouds from Wednesday’s snow will be gone, and pressure from the northwest will be in play. Temperatures will start quite chilly, ranging from the upper teens in the Pine Barrens, to the low 20s elsewhere on the mainland, and to the upper 20s at the shore.
Carry a jacket and gloves throughout the day. Despite the full sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the mid- to upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Thursday night will be clear, but as winds flip to the southerly, lows will be much milder. It’ll be pretty seasonable, sitting in the low 30s in Wildwood Crest and the shore, with mid-20s in the mainland.
An area of low pressure in the Deep South will ride up the coast Friday. Winds will pick up out of the south and then the southeast during the day. Clouds will thicken as well.
That being said, I believe it will be dry during the day and comfortable for holiday decorating or outdoor work, with highs in the 50-55-degree range. That storm system will bring rain, though, and between 9 p.m. and midnight it will come in. Carry the rain gear when heading out. Thankfully, you won’t need too many layers. The onshore wind will keep temperatures 45-50 degrees.
Periods of rain are likely, and there will be some areas of roadway flooding. There will also be areas of coastal flooding. Minor stage flooding will be likely during the morning high tide. Move your cars if you need to.
The steady rain will taper off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you need dry time, focus it on the afternoon, however I can’t say it’ll be 100% dry. However, a quick shot of rain will come some point during the evening or overnight. We’ll be mild otherwise, with highs in the 50s.
Dryer air will work in for Sunday. Expect a dry day with a good amount of sun, as the coastal flooding recedes.
