Saturday will be chilly, but manageable with a high temperature in the mid 30s. As a few clouds do pass along, sun dominates the sky. Saturday night’s low falls to the upper 20s.
Consider Sunday a mild and quiet retreat. The day reaches the mid 40s, and sunshine will create an illusion of winter warmth. Still, it will feel cool, but not harsh. The day looks to stay dry. Sunday is a pleasant way to end the weekend.
The start of a new week brings calm conditions with temperatures dropping again Monday. But it will not get too terribly cold, and skies will stay mostly sunny.
A couple varying atmospheric disturbances pulse their way through Tuesday.
First, clouds overtake the area. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 40s.
Forceful winds blow continuously Tuesday.
By afternoon to early evening, rain begins and continues at night. When temperatures dive as night progresses, rain changes over to snow flurries. Nighttime lows sink to the low 20s.
Since overnight flakes are expected Tuesday, it is possible the early morning hours of Wednesday may contain leftover flurries.
Since the fleeting, carry-over flakes are confined to the morning, it is not a big concern for Wednesday. The storm then moves out of the region promptly.
Winds are going to be intense Wednesday. And it will be downright frigid. Mid 20s will be the high. Lows at night are dangerously cold, narrowly escaping single digits on the mainland. Winds enhance the chill.
Thursday is mostly sunny but still very cold. Strong breezes push the wind chill index into the single digits during the day.
Though temperatures say 24, it will feel incredibly lower — and this is the daytime. Night drops the air to nearly single digits again.
Wednesday and Thursday require precautions. It is absolutely necessary to bundle up, especially if spending time outside. Waiting for the school bus or working outdoors in this cold is unforgiving, and all winterwear is necessary.
Friday, the first of February, hangs onto the chilly trend.
