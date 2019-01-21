A powerful Canadian high pressure system will make the area feel more like Minneapolis as sub-freezing air locks in through Tuesday.
Temperatures continue their crash from the spring-like temperatures on Sunday morning.
As the sun rises, temperatures will range from only 10 to 15 degrees, about 10 degrees below average. That’s not extremely unusual for us, but when you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the negative teens!
A wind chill advisory will be in effect for the morning. You need to cover up. Frostbite will be likely in around 30 minutes on unexposed skin.
A whipping, icy northwest wind has brought icy temperatures and dangerous cold to the region…
Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds for the day.
Northwest winds will be blowing at 15-20 mph. High temperatures will only rise to around 20 degrees, more like Minnesota than Mullica. This will be our coldest day since the first week of January last year.
Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will be under another Code Blue alert, intended t…
Something to note will be the Delaware Bay. Waters may be low enough for a blowout tide, especially in Cumberland County.
The winds will diminish Monday night. However, light winds coupled with a clear sky will make it very easy for the heat of the day to escape into space, especially on the mainland.
Lows dip into the teens during the evening. Morning lows Tuesday will be in upper single digits here. At the shore, expect lows in the mid-teens again, still plenty cold.
Temperatures will remain locked in the freezer Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine, but it will fail to cut the chill.
Highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark for much of the region. Wind chills will be in the 20s, a little more tolerable.
A southwest wind will blow Tuesday night. Temperatures likely bottom out at 25-30 degrees during the evening, and then rise.
We will then keep rising Wednesday. Perhaps fitting for hump day. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers will develop during the afternoon.
Even still, it will not be a washout. Outdoor work will be OK, at least for January standards.
Rain will then continue overnight. Similarly to this most recent storm, a wave of low pressure will ride along a boundary where there is the tightest temperature gradient. This likely sets up in a similar spot as last weekend, meaning that we will continue to be mostly rain Thursday as temperatures fall from around 50 to around 30.
Lastly, I’ll add that please remember our pets. Take them inside during these next couple of days. They will thank you!
