Question: My wife and I are going to sell her late parents’ summer home in Atlantic City soon. During the 1980s, this couple became avid collectors of furniture, art and decorative items associated with the Arts and Crafts Movement, and their summer home is furnished and decorated with their collectibles. We know the Arts and Crafts items are not worth what the parents paid for them, and we have decided to sell them on a one-by-one basis starting with a mirrored oak sideboard buffet. There is a small paper “No. 8802” label stuck on the inside of one of the sideboard’s drawers. Any help you can provide concerning the Arts and Crafts Movement, our sideboard buffet and its present possible worth will be appreciated. — P.R., Pennsauken
Answer: The No. 8802 sticker is a model number clue that your circa 1915 Arts and Crafts furniture was made by the Stickley Brothers, an American furniture manufacturer formed by Gustav Stickley.
The Stickley family consisted of five brothers who were active in producing Arts and Crafts and Mission furniture. All were born in Wisconsin but settled in New York and Grand Rapids, Michigan. They were furniture design innovators and proponents of American craftsman style designs.
Gustav Stickley founded the Gustav Stickley Company in 1898, and his furniture rapidly became popular.
He later founded and published The Craftsman magazine from 1901 to 1916. Initially published from his home in Syracuse, New York, it was moved to New York City in 1904 where it provided information about American craftsmen as well as Mission-style furniture and decor until it closed.
Your sideboard buffet is part of Gustav Stickley’s circa 1914-15 “Quaint” line furniture made from 1914 to 1920.
Originally valued for its quality and elegance, Gustav Stickley’s furniture won new interest and appreciation many years later when collectors discovered those merits inherent in his designs.
Last year, a circa 1915 Stickley Quaint line sideboard buffet like yours fetched $1,799.
Question: My hairdresser recently inherited a lot of old costume jewelry that was fashionable from the 1930s through the 1970s, and she will sell the pieces at her salon during the rest of the year. There is one item I may buy, and I hope you can tell me something about its age, maker and value. It is a gold brooch, 2 inches long, 17/8 inches wide, composed as a bouquet of what I think are crystal rhinestones. They are topped by a large, emerald-cut, faux topaz-color rhinestone. The pin is marked “JOMAZ.” — W.J., Newark
Answer: The brooch you described is signed with the mark of Joseph Mazer, a New York jeweler who with his brother Louis founded Mazer Brothers Jewelry, makers of fine costume jewelry, in 1927.
Their designer, Marcel Boucher, did much to enhance the items known for their fashionable designs, fine materials, impressive construction techniques and intricate settings.
The firm’s partnership continued to produce fine, affordable costume jewelry until Joseph Mazer left it to start his own firm, Joseph J. Mazer & Co., in the early 1940s. From that time, Joseph used a “Mazer” mark and especially a JOMAZ mark to identify his jewelry until 1981.
A perfect 1960s JOMAZ 18 karat gold-plated dimensional floral brooch encrusted with clear crystal rhinestones and topped with a faux emerald-cut topaz recently brought $140.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
